Some Gainers Traders Should Know About: (NASDAQ: ACLS), (NYSE: F)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2012 --Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a company engaged in the design, manufacturing and servicing of ion implantation, dry strip and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips, is marginally higher in mid-day trading, following the rally on Tuesday.



ACLS rallied on Tuesday after the company said in a filing that it received email notification from the NASDAQ Stock Market that it regained compliance with the $1 per share minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.



ACLS finished more than 12% higher on Tuesday. In today’s trading, the stock is up 1.50% to $1.35 on volume of 99,915. ACLS rallied on Tuesday after trading in tight range for over a weak. The stock had been struggling to break through $1.20 resistance level prior to Tuesday’s rally. Technical indicators for ACLS suggest that the upward trend will continue.



Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, is gaining in mid-day trading today, extending its gains from the previous trading session. At last check, Ford shares were trading 0.69% higher at $11.75 on volume of 21.09 million, which is more than half the daily average volume of 38.97 million. Ford shares have gained nearly 6% in the last three trading sessions.



Ford shares have broken through a key technical level as a result of the three-day rally. This is a bullish signal. Ford shares have been gaining momentum after the company this week announced that its C-MAX is the fastest-selling hybrid ever at launch.



