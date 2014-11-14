Some Mouth Cancers May Be Caused by Herpes Viruses; CBCD Examines the Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2014 --“Infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



A few viruses, including the herpes virus (HSV-1) can cause mouth cancer. Other viruses are the human papillomavirus (HPV), and adenoviruses. “Of these, HPV and herpes have been the most thoroughly studied and are now considered to be the most likely ‘synergistic viruses’ involved in human oral cancer.” (1) In this context, “synergy” means that the cancer transformation is dependent both on the virus and certain known carcinogens (cancer causing chemicals). As the Oral Cancer Foundation notes, herpes simplex virus DNA has been “demonstrated in oral carcinomas. The hamster cheek pouch model has been used to evaluate the role of herpes simplex virus (HSV), and reports indicate that HSV can act synergistically with chemical carcinogens to initiate oncogenic (cancer causing) transformation in this animal model.” (1) The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral supplements was shown to reduce HSV symptoms in two separate post-marketing clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against HSV-1, HSV-2, EBV, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with EBV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2) In addition, this natural antiviral was recently proven to reduce mental and physical fatigue in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Healthline.com notes that sometimes, mouth sores caused by herpes can also be confused with sores that indicate oral cancer. It is therefore important to diagnose any mouth sores. “Mouth sores-which include canker sores-are a minor irritation and last only a week or two. In some cases, however, they can indicate mouth cancer or an infection, such as herpes simplex virus. (3)



The CBCD recommends that HSV infected individuals pay attention to the following signs of possible oral cancer: “ulceration of the oral mucosa persisting for more than three weeks, and oral swellings persisting for more than three weeks. All red or red and white patches of the oral mucosa. The level of suspicion is further increased if the person is a heavy smoker, heavy alcohol drinker, aged over 45 years or male.” (4)



What treatments are available against the herpes virus?



“Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day.” (2)



There are also natural remedies that studies show to be safe and effective in reducing herpes symptoms. Two of these products are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



References:



(1) Oral Cancer Foundation – Oral Cancer Facts – Risk Factors



(2) Polansky, H. Itzkovitz, E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Published in September 2013.



(3) Healthline.com – Mouth Sores: Definition, Treatments, and 31 Causes with Pictures



(4) Patient.co.uk – Herpes Simplex Oral – Epidemiology