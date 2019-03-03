SOMiC Released 4 New Gaming Headphones for Female Gamers

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2019 --SOMiC has released four types of gaming headphones designed for female gamers. SOMiC is a leading audio technology company with more than 20 years of experience in the audio products industry.



Most gaming headsets and headphones on the market have a cool style and a masculine design. The mainstream colors are usually black, gray or blue. However, these products fail to satisfy the needs of the female gaming audience, whose ratio is increasingly growing. A mid-2015 survey by UKIE indicates that 42% of UK gamers are female and in 2013 Nintendo reported that half of its users were women.



It is to meet the changing needs of this group of the gaming population that SOMiC has designed the following gaming headsets, all with detachable cat ears and powerful sound features:



1.SOMIC G951pink Cat Ear Gaming Headset



These headphones come with high-quality speakers, comfortable earmuffs, and a 40-mm sound unit. Their virtual 7.1 multi-channel technology creates more realistic game sounds and faithfully re-creates the gaming scene. The pink design is cute, especially with the detachable cat ears. With these headphones, customers wearing glasses can enjoy a pain-free experience, unlike other products that sit tightly on their heads. This model of gaming headphones has been sold already more than 45000 times on the SOMiC website only.



2.SOMIC G951S Pink Gaming Headset



The "S" in the name of this product refers to the fact that they are a simplified version of the G951 Pink gaming headphones. They come with built-in 40-mm high-fidelity speakers. The microphone can be flexibly bent and the headband is self-adjustable. Large size earmuffs with outstanding passive noise-reduction bring less interference and more comfort. The 3.5-mm plug makes these gaming headsets compatible with many devices, including Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, computer, laptop, iPad, iPhone.



3.SOMIC G951 Orange Gaming Headset



These gaming headphones are equipped with a 360-degree virtual speaker multi-channel technology for accurate sound positioning and clear resolution. Gamers will appreciate the built-in 40 mm high fidelity speakers for a rich bass effect, and a high standard of hardware configuration. The strong vibration system guarantees a more optimal gaming and 4D video experience. The G951 Orange have a breathing LED light on the earcups, as well as orange detachable cat ears for a very cute and anime-like look. The USB plug makes them highly compatible with PS4, PCs, laptops, and other devices.



4.SOMIC G951 Purple Gaming Headset



With a nice mix between lilac and lavender, the G951 Purple gaming headsets also have detachable cat ears. They are made of silicone and the rest of the headphones are made of durable plastic, with some metal parts. The 3.5-mm plug ensures strong compatibility with Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, computers, laptops, iPad, iPhone. They are perfect for gaming and for chatting, and a nice gift for girl gamers and children aged between 9 and 16. Besides the built-in 40-mm high-fidelity speakers for a rich bass effect, the G951 Purple also has a flexible microphone and a self-adjustable headband. Their large-size earmuffs have an outstanding passive-noise-reduction technology for fewer interferences and more comfort. In particular, the left earmuff is called "zhu" and the right earmuff has the name of "xian" , which can be roughly translated together as "kill the immortals". The powerful and inspiring meaning of these two Chinese characters will make the gamer's look stand out from the crowd.



No matter what the user's audio needs are, SOMiC has created a product precisely for every one of them and aims to always releasenew and better headphones, earphones, and headsets. SOMiC is excited to keep up with the new trends and to design always better audio products at an affordable price.



Besides their audio products being available on their official website, here are the links to their official website and Amazon stores:



- Official website – https://bit.ly/2GsWMme

- Amazon – US (United States): https://amzn.to/2S5FoWb

- Amazon – UK (United Kingdom): https://amzn.to/2Ngk4N3

- Amazon – JP (Japan): https://amzn.to/2GqReZL



About SOMiC

SOMiC is a well-known brand among audiovisuals and computer peripheral products in China, and it has occupied the first place in terms of market share for 12 consecutive years. All customers interested in discovering more about this brand can visit the SOMiC official website. All partners interested in reselling the SOMiC audio products are warmly invited to contact them through the channels listed here below.



Media Contact

Company Name: Guangdong SOMiC Technology Co., Ltd

Address: 3501, Renfeng Building, No. 490, Tianhe Road, Guangzhou, China

Email: itsomic@163.com

Website: www.itsomic.com