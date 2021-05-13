Somn Home Adds Three New Nature-Inspired Hues to Sustainable Linen Bedding Collection

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2021 --In home décor, colour is paramount. It creates ambiance, atmosphere, and tone. But no colour stands alone. When it comes to choosing new colours, it's best to opt for hues that have the longevity to stand alone while complementing trending seasonal palettes. As a sustainable linen bedding store in Vancouver, Sömn Home is excited to announce the new seasonal line-up. Inspired by the light and natural colours of spring, get ready to experience Lemon Sorbet, White Peach, and Mineral Green. For more, go to https://somnhome.com/blogs/journal/the-spring-colour-palette-has-arrived-at-somn-home



The growing season is here. After the chaos of 2020, the bright blue skies and blossoming earth are a welcome sight. But for all its challenges, 2020 held some valuable lessons. As isolation forced everyone to take a breath and slow down, people rediscovered a love of nature, new hobbies, and different ways to rejuvenate within the space of the home.



The trend of transforming the home into a more inspired, ideal place to live, work, and play was born in 2020. As an online bedding store that specializes in wellness-obsessed home textiles, we considered which colours would allow people to create energizing, cozy rooms, bathroom to boudoir. Given the unexpected amount of time everyone is spending indoors, this season's hues are all about creating happy spaces inside the home.



In coming up with these colours, the team at Sömn Home considered trends in décor, electronics, personal care, stationery, food—even children's toys. To bridge the age and gender gap, the goal was creating versatile shades that appealed across the board—boomer to zoomer! For example, gentle Peach and Lemon combine beautifully with airy, light colors, providing an effortless pop of colour to the neutral backgrounds and wood floors that have been in vogue for almost a decade.



For people who want to play up their walls and keep their furniture and bedding minimal—think Japandy—this soft, misty shade of green is evocative of modesty and conscious consumption. Mineral Green puts the spotlight on the clearer, brighter neutrals that are emerging, lending a cohesive and sophisticated scheme to a room. With trends like veganism and plant-based materials on the rise, Mineral Green has a lot of staying power. It pairs seamlessly with rich caramels and tans, evoking the vibe of mid-century modernism. For nostalgic pop of colour, try adding a touch of Jaffa orange.



Somn's colour palettes for 2021 reflect the trend of a slow and considered life. Sun-bleached, earthy shades support a handcrafted aesthetic, building on tonal colour combinations to create a restorative and comforting mood. From soft yellows and pretty peaches to earthy greens, these hints of colour complete a room, without overwhelming the space. They are especially appropriate for those who want to keep floors and walls neutral and then flood their walls with bold, colourful art.



Brighten up the doldrums left behind by 2020. View Somn's sustainable linen bedding in the new spring palette and let the inspiration flow.



