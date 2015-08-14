Somnology, Inc. Starts Indiegogo Campaign to Complete the Development of Plex Sleep Screener

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2015 --Somnology is delighted to introduce Plex Sleep Screener, a sleep tracking wearable device that promises to be the first of its kind. The prime objective of this upcoming product is to improve people's quality of sleep. Latest statistical figures suggest that approximately 40 million Americans suffer from sleep-related disorders. Dr. Melissa Lim, the founder and Chief Medical Officer of Somnology, is confident that her company's creation Plex Sleep Screener will offer a reliable solution to this problem.



Plex Sleep Screener utilizes medical-grade sensors that are capable of monitoring breathing patterns, pulse, and oxygen levels during sleep. A comprehensive snapshot of these sleep and breathing patterns are sent to the users. They can also share these snapshots with their sleep physician. As a result, the users and their doctors have access to real-time information with regards to the diagnostic possibilities underlying their sleep-related concerns.



Talking about Plex Sleep Screener, Dr. Melissa Lim says, "Our mission is to help as many people with sleep problems as possible, for the lowest possible cost. Despite efforts to improve healthcare coverage, many people still do not have access to the care they need to make positive changes in their lives. We believe personal tracking devices have tremendous potential but need to do more than providing reams of useless, and potentially inaccurate data. "



Some of the most important features of Plex Sleep Screener are



- Focuses on sleep instead of steps.

- Designed by a physician in conjunction with experts in designing, engineering, and big data software processing.

- Integrates with MobileSleepDocPro, a proprietary sleep app.

- Inexpensive

- Uses medical-grade sensors.

- Works for both insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea.



Dr. Melissa Lim's funding requirement for the successful completion of this project is $250,000. She has just started an Indiegogo campaign to raise this fund.



To find out more about Plex Sleep Screener, please visit http://bit.ly/1IL4fDA



The official website of Somnology is https://www.somnologymd.com/



About Somnology, Inc.

Somnology, Inc. is the Premier enterprise in the illumination and tracking of sleep disorders. Using real-time mobile technology Somnology provides the user immediate insight into and relief of their sleep disorders in order to gain a productive, restful sleep.