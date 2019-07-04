Sonarworks Adds New Supported Headphone Models to Reference 4, Bringing Total Count to 247

Riga, Latvia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/04/2019 --Latvian audio software developers Sonarworks have just announced the addition of 17 new supported headphone models for their best-in-class audio calibration software Reference 4. The addition of these new models -- which include headphones from existing supported manufacturers such as Sony, Sennheiser, and JBL as well as new additions from House of Marley, Taotronics, and Brainwavz -- bring the total count of supported headphones up to 247, a number which Sonarworks says will continue to increase. The new supported models come in both wired and wireless configurations as well as a variety of price points, making Reference 4 more accessible to engineers on-the-go than ever before.



"One of the great strengths of Reference is that it allows engineers to work in any circumstance and trust what they hear, whether they are using monitors or headphones," explains Sonarworks Co-Founder Martins Popelis. "By continuously adding new headphone profiles, we're able to accommodate more of our users and ensure that all of them are getting the same Studio Reference sound that has become essential to their workflow."



The new supported headphone models are:



Brainwavz HM5

House Of Marley Positive Vibration 2 Wireles (with cable)

House Of Marley Positive Vibration 2 Wireless (Bluetooth)

HyperX Cloud II (Velour earpads)

JBL T500BT

Sennheiser HD 26 Pro

Sennheiser HD 4.30i

Sennheiser HD 569

Sennheiser Momentum On-ear M2 OEi

Sony MDR-XB950N1

Sony MDR-ZX330BT

Taotronics TT-BH22 (Bluetooth, ANC off)

Taotronics TT-BH22 (Bluetooth, ANC on)

Taotronics TT-BH040 (Bluetooth, ANC on)

Taotronics TT-BH040 (Bluetooth, ANC off)

Taotronics TT-BH040 (Cable, ANC on)

Taotronics TT-BH040 (Cable, ANC off)



For more information about Sonarworks Reference 4, please visit: http://www.sonarworks.com/reference



About Sonarworks

Sonarworks began in 2012 when two music lovers met a scientist — a perfect storm of acoustic know-how and passion for good sound soon became the software that's currently transforming sound monitoring. Sonarworks' flagship professional audio product, Reference 4 software, removes unwanted coloration and delivers the same accurate studio reference sound on all speakers and headphones. The software has since been endorsed by many Grammy-award winning mixing and mastering engineers and has won several industry awards and accolades.