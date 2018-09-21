Sonarworks True-Fi Calibration Software Forays Into the Future — With over 200 Headphone Profiles and Counting

Riga, Latvia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2018 --Sonarworks, the revolutionary audio calibration software company, announced that its consumer application True-Fi has achieved a significant milestone, and now supports 232 different headphone models ranging from common consumer models from familiar manufacturers like Panasonic, Pioneer, and Behringer to gaming headsets and wireless earbuds. In addition, this True-Fi update features support of several gaming headsets as the company continues to expand its customer base.



True-Fi enables listeners to experience music as it was intended to be heard, achieving 'reference sound' at the push of a button. With a mobile app set to be released in the coming weeks, True-Fi is poised to redefine the mobile listening experience.



Accessibility and versatility are key components of True-Fi, as evidenced by the growing array of headphone profiles currently supported by the software. With new models being added each month and being made available to consumers at no extra cost, Sonarworks customers stand to benefit from the company's more than six years of research, measurement and calibration expertise.



The new supported models include:



Apple Airpods

Behringer HPM1000

Behringer HPS3000

Creative Aurvana Live!

HyperX Cloud Alpha

Meze 99 Classic

Meze 99 Neo

Monoprice Monolith M1060

Panasonic RP-HJE125

Pioneer HDJ-X5

Pioneer HDJ-X7

Pioneer HRM-5

Pioneer HRM-6

Pioneer HRM-7

Razer Kraken Pro



A list of all supported models can be found at https://www.sonarworks.com/truefi/headphones.



Sonarworks' True-Fi mobile app, which will support multiple audio formats on both iOS and Android, will be debuting next month and made available to existing customers at no additional charge.



True-Fi is available for purchase on Sonarworks' website. For more information about Sonarworks' True-Fi, please visit https://www.sonarworks.com/truefi.



About Sonarworks

Sonarworks is a Europe-based audio software development company specializing in acoustic calibration and DAW plugins. Accurate sound is our passion. The company was founded in 2013 and entered the pro audio market in 2015. Sonarworks software is relied upon by many Grammy winning artists and engineers around the world.