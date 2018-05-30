Sonia a Nwajei Book Reveals Eleven Crucial Steps for Indie Writers

Cairns, Queensland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2018 --This inspiring author Sonia A Nwajei, has written "Eleven Crucial Steps For Indie Writers" with the sole aim to provide the best, straight forward and authentic information, on specific steps to take in other to achieve success when self-publishing.



Eleven Crucial Steps For Indie Writers - is a must read handbook and a very SOLID GUIDE that'll enable you make better and more production decisions about your entire publishing process. Information so well put together you'll never have to stress about publishing a book again.



Readers are eagerly embracing this new book which is now available for purchase on Amazon, ibook, Nook, Kobo and other digital platform from May 30/2018.



All the information you need is in this guide, practical steps, not complication or overwhelming information. Author shared her own personal experience with lessons she learnt in the process of self-publishing, in other to encourage you on your journey. This book Is a great asset to indie writer, do not miss it.