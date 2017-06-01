Sonic Automotive Expands EchoPark Automotive, Opens New Colorado Springs Location June 5

Colorado Springs, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2017 --Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 300 Company and one of the largest retailers of new & pre-owned vehicles in the United States, announces the opening of the sixth EchoPark Automotive location in Colorado Springs, CO. Launched in the fall of 2014, EchoPark has been well-received for a revolutionary customer experience providing guests with a whole new way to search for, buy, service and sell their pre-owned vehicles.



"Our goal is to create a guest experience better than any other retailer on the planet. We want to create an experience people remember and make them wish we sold more than just cars," said Jeff Dyke, Executive Vice President of Operations.



A core principle for EchoPark is making a strong commitment to the communities in which our stores are located. EchoPark makes a significant economic impact in these communities, with substantial dollars invested to open the new stores as well as the existing stores already operating in Denver. Beyond the economic impact of our stores, EchoPark is further committed to being a great corporate citizen with extensive community service. Even before opening in Colorado Springs, our EchoPark associates dedicated one week to volunteer efforts at the Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and Springs Rescue Mission.



EchoPark's new store in Colorado Springs will hold a ribbon cutting Ceremony on June 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. with the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce. EchoPark was lucky enough to have the talented kids at Fort Carson create some of the artwork for our new Colorado Springs location, and this artwork will be on display for your viewing pleasure.



Please stop by to learn about EchoPark's revolutionary customer experience. The facilities are LEED-certified with sustainable building technologies, and are oriented to be a part of the existing streetscape. Each retail space is designed to provide a welcoming, enjoyable atmosphere with an open concept space. Interactive research areas, comfortable lounge spaces and personalized vehicle delivery empower guests of EchoPark to shop the way they want and at their desired pace. The full sensory environment ties the brand's digital and physical assets into a seamless, flexible and compelling shopping experience. Even the internal mechanic shop is fully visible to guests through a large viewing window located in the lounge, creating an immersive guest opportunity to see how the cars are serviced. Each store is equipped with a car wash and every customer receives complimentary car washes for as long as they own their vehicle.



EchoPark Automotive is about building long-term relationships with our guests and the community. Please visit EchoPark.com to learn more.