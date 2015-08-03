Sonic Unity Starts Indiegogo Campaign to Introduce the ENCORE RockMaster Headphones with Factory Direct Pricing

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2015 --Sonic Unity comprises a group of music lovers, audio experts, musicians, and audiophiles dedicated to offering the best possible sound to everyone regardless of price. The company is ready to unveil their new audio components that will offer both extraordinary sound quality and excellent value. With their factory direct pricing policy, Sonic Unity is confident about delivering audio products that will perform well beyond their price point.



Sonic Unity claims that their ENCORE RockMaster headphone is comparable to headphones that are four times more expensive. Available as over-ear or in-ear headphones, ENCORE RockMaster headphones have been designed to bring music lovers closer to their favourite artists and their music.



The ENCORE polished clear acrylic headphone stand would be available for $10 to all the buyers of the ENCORE RockMaster OE headphone.



Talking about the extraordinary quality of ENCORE RockMaster headphone, Rick Hopkins, CEO of Sonic Unity says, "The ENCORE RockMaster over-ear (OE) headphone and the ENCORE RockMaster in-ear (IE) headphone have been customized from OEM housings and speaker drivers after reviewing hundreds of models. By utilising existing OEM housings for customisation, we can keep the cost at minimum while maximising performance. Together, these two headphones offer portable and desktop audio quality that far exceeds their price."



Sonic Unity relies on crowdfunding for a single production run to keep the cost as low as possible and offer the best price for their products. There is a chance that the same product may not be available for subsequent retail sales.



Sonic Unity has recently started an Indiegogo campaign with the funding goal of $15,000. Proceeds from this campaign will be spent to complete the production of the ENCORE RockMaster.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1U45Viy



The website of Sonic Unity is http://www.sonicunity.com/



About Sonic Unity

Sonic Unity was formed in early 2015 as collaboration between a group of music lovers, audio experts, musicians and audiophiles. The company is dedicated to offering the best possible sound, regardless of price, to everyone.



Press Contact: Jason Lim

Email: jasonl@heapventure.com

Phone: 702-997-2191