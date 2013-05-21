Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center School of Practical Nursing and Health Careers Selects SONISWEB

Southbury, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2013 --Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center School of Practical Nursing and Health Careers is growing and is completely renovating their building and bringing in a new, web-based Student Information System to support the growth that includes expanding classes, the department expanding, additional courses as well as a state-of-the art simulation laboratory for students.



They had been using a custom-developed Student Information System for the past few years, but found that the arrangement no longer worked when the company went out of business and it was difficult to get the support and enhancements they needed.



SONISWEB is used by many colleges that specialize in health education and provides more function than they ever imaged. Mary Beth Pacuska said, “I can think of a number of areas that we were very pleased; the most important one is the financial aid section. With the integration provided between our billing which is done within our department, our financial aid advisor, and the business office, we got exactly what we wanted. We also liked the different reports that are generated from the system.”



One of their biggest challenges is handling their many programs. Primarily, it is a school of practical nursing with a one year program where students receive licensure to practice following graduation. They’re also offering a number of other health career programs such as Nurse Aid Program, EKG Technician, Pharmacy Technician, Billing and Coding, Medical Office Technician, and the list continues to grow. The programs vary in length and in hours needed for licensure and the flexibility of SONISWEB was able to handle their unique needs.



SONISWEB®, offered by RJM Systems, Inc., is a web-based student information system (SIS) utilized by more than 100 colleges and higher educational facilities, globally. The system empowers the institution to manage administrative offices while providing web access for students, alumni, faculty, advisors, prospects and applicants. SONISWEB’s unique architecture and helpful support staff allows higher education institutions to customize many processes to better fit their operational needs.



For more information regarding SONISWEB, visit www.sonis.com



The philosophy of the Practical Nursing Program is congruent with the mission/vision and shared values of the Wilkes-Barre Area Career & Technical Center with the addition of the nursing faculty’s emphasis on health, environment, nursing, education and the individual.



Health Care opportunities are rapidly growing and are expected to have greater than average employment growth in the immediate future. The Practical Nursing program offers job placement assistance. If you are interested in an occupation that is both satisfying and rewarding then give us a year and we will give you a career.



