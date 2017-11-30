SonoSite Leads US Vascular Access Ultrasound Market Despite Competitive Pricing Pressure from Less Expensive Units

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2017 --According to a new series of reports on the U.S. market for vascular access devices by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), ultrasound devices represent the fastest growing segment in the total U.S. market. Replacement rates for vascular access-specific ultrasound machines vary depending on the machine and the hospital.



Large hospitals located in urban centers commonly get new machines because they want to have the newest and most advanced technology. To facilitate this, some ultrasound companies offer trade-in services to reduce the cost of having to buy a new machine every few years. Older machines can then be resold to alternate care facilities or to less technologically advanced countries.



The key disadvantage of ultrasound systems specialized for vascular access is that they are not practical for other ultrasound procedures. Therefore, these systems are unattractive to smaller facilities that do not perform many central catheter placements or do not have the budget for multiple ultrasound systems. The market for vascular access-specific ultrasound systems has been experiencing rapid growth since the introduction of SonoSite's iLook™ system. While Becton Dickinson/Bard and FUJIFILM/SonoSite make up the majority of the market, other companies are starting to enter the marketplace.



Unit sales growth will be driven by the increased use of ultrasound guidance for catheter placement and the introduction of new systems into the market. The units in use will steadily grow over the next several years, but as a higher percentage of older machines are replaced, the market will begin to reach saturation. The average lifespan of an ultrasound machine in the United States is between 5 to 10 years, with the overall average being around 7 years.



"The average selling price (ASP) of ultrasound systems are expected to decline slightly in the near future, driven by competitive pressure and the increasing penetration rate of less expensive handheld units," explains Jeffrey Wong, Strategic Analyst Manager at iData Research. "However, new features and technological advancements have kept price declines at bay."



FUJIFILM SonoSite is the leading competitor in the vascular access-specific ultrasound market in terms of revenue generated on units sold and installed base. SonoSite's sales have steadily increased since the company started manufacturing the iLook™. However, the iLook™ is no longer marketed by SonoSite and has been replaced by the more advanced iViz®, SII, M-Turbo® and Edge® II product lines. The company's ultrasound devices provide high-quality imaging and therefore command a higher ASP than most devices in the segment. Unfortunately, the high ASP of SonoSite's devices limits unit sales as many facilities are not able to afford the higher price points.



More on the vascular access device market in the U.S. can be found in a series of reports published by iData Research entitled the U.S. Market Report Suite for Vascular Access Devices and Accessories 2018. The U.S. market for vascular access devices and accessories includes implantable ports, port needles, central venous catheters (CVCs), peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs), midlines, dialysis catheters, ultrasound machines, tip guidance devices, catheter securement devices, syringes and needles.



The iData report series on vascular access devices covers the U.S., Brazil, South Korea, Japan, Australia, China, India and 15 countries in Europe including Germany, France, the United Kingdom (U.K.), Italy, Spain, Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg), Scandinavia (Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway), Portugal, Austria and Switzerland.



