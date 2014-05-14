Sons of Arizona's Charity Golf Tournament Raises Money for Newborns in Critical Condition

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2014 --Recently, Printing Solutions had the privilege of creating signs for a charity golf tournament organized by the Sons of Arizona to benefit Scottsdale Healthcare’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).



On May 3rd, over 100 local business leaders, friends, and golfers gathered together to enjoy a day of raffles, games, and prizes, all to support newborns in critical condition. Held at Gainey Ranch Golf Club, the charity golf tournament raised over $25,000 dollars toward the NICU.



Specifically, the money raised will help Scottsdale Healthcare acquire a new GE Giraffe Omnibed, a full-featured incubator and radiant warmer used to house the babies during their stay in the NICU.



Since its formation in 2011, Sons of Arizona has helped the area’s children live better lives through its charitable giving and philanthropic efforts. Past charitable activities have included contributing school supplies to Title I schools and donating presents and a Christmas tree to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.



Printing Solutions is proud to be affiliated with this organization and serve their printing needs. Owner Matt Blanton is one of the founding members of Sons of Arizona and now serves as its treasurer.



To find out more information about Sons of Arizona, please visit their website.



About Printing Solutions

Since 2007, Printing Solutions Arizona has been a leading custom print and design agency, providing unmatched printing services in our local Phoenix, AZ area. Printing Solutions Arizona has built a reputation of excellence as a print design agency, and stand by our commitment to providing the finest printing services at the lowest cost to our customers. Our success in the local market has allowed us to expand nationally through our online printing services, serving growing businesses nationwide.



Printing Solutions

14201 N Hayden Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(480) 596-6300

printingsolutionsaz.com