Soon to Be Released Book Shows Rookie Agents How to Sell Real Estate without Selling Their Souls

Why is the failure rate so high? Is it a matter of unrealistic expectations? Maybe. A lack of enthusiasm? Probably. A lack of support and training? Definitely.



What agents need is good solid training on how to competently sell real estate and Jennifer Allan’s book Sell with Soul offers just that. The second edition of Sell with Soul (ISBN #978-0-9816727-0-0) will be released in early summer of 2008 and has been updated to reflect the realities of today’s more challenging real estate marketplace. The book takes on the tough issues of survival in a slowing housing market and provides a blueprint for success to help new agents navigate the critical first year and beyond. Sell with Soul comes complete with checklists to help agents keep on top of listings and contracts, step-by-step guidelines for building a thriving real estate practice as well as anecdotal examples of real world real estate dilemmas and solutions to them.



Yet the book is so much more than a rookie survival guide. The author, Jennifer Allan, discusses such touchy subjects as commission discounting (she’s all for it), buyer agency (don’t push it), prospecting at open houses (do so with caution) and generating bidding wars (it’s your duty). Practical advice is offered on everything from building a loyal client base to marketing listings to negotiating inspections and even handling pricing objections.



Allan writes regularly for Realty Times and other online newsletters, and is one of the industry’s most popular bloggers. She began her writing career after 10 years as a successful real estate agent in Denver, Colorado earning top producer status in her office from 1999 to 2003, among other honors. She founded her own real estate company in 2004 and currently divides her time between her two careers of real estate sales and writing, speaking and training.



