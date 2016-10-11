Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2016 --Sophie Limo announces the launch of black car services, making it easier for everybody to access high-end private corporate transportation in Chicago.



The services provided by Sophie Limo will cover all transportation needs from black car services to financial roadshows and private events, enabling Chicago and surrounding areas to benefit from exceptional ground transportation.



Sophie Limo, your expert in black car limo services, announced today that the company is launching its services in Chicago and Chicago land area, aiming to help customers with all their ground transportation needs, from a single provider. From airport ground transportation to corporate black limo services and private event busses, Sophie Limo can cover any type of transportation request, even outside the state limits.



Established in 2008 in Chicago, Sophie Limo is a family-owned, insured and bonded company that offers a wide range of ground transportation services, taking pride in an exceptional team of dedicated chauffeurs and well-maintained fleet.



"We have been working with private clients for almost a decade, fulfilling all their transportation needs, being available and ready to hit the road 24/7, 365 days/year. The feedback we got from all our customers made us realize the need for a great transportation company in Chicago and surrounding area. The decision of launching our services comes after eight years of impeccable private services and the merit is not only our team's but also our clients' who encouraged and helped us grow every year", the owner of Sophielimo said.



With A+ membership with Better Business Bureau (BBB), Sophielimo is also a member of the National Limousine Association (NLA). All memberships and customer recognition give Sophie Limo an undeniable prestige making it one of the best black car services company in Chicago.



By launching its services in Chicago and Chicago land area, Sophie Limo brings professional ground transportation services to all Chicago and Chicago land area residents, corporations, businesses from in or out of state, using an impeccable fleet in accord with all the transportation industry rules and regulations. No matter the size or your party or the importance of your event, Sophie Limo is ready, at any moment, to fulfill all your transportation needs, from sedans to SUVs, luxury vans and busses. Our chauffeurs reflect the best in the industry. Every chauffeur undergoes in-depth training, drug testing and security background checks to ensure the safety of our clients.



You will find your chauffeur to be friendly and greet you with a smile. They will help you with your luggage or personal belongings and acquaint you with the amenities within your vehicle. Our chauffeurs are always in contact with our dispatch center to ensure that you get to your destination on time.



We are specialized in door-to-door service, corporate meetings & event transportation, airport transfers, meet & greet and group transportation for Chicago business travelers. With more than eight years of experience, Sophie Limo brings to Chicago the ultimate transportation company with impeccable fleet, at accessible prices.



About Sophie Limo

Proud member of important organizations and associations, approved by the industry and appreciated by all our clients, Sophie Limo is a top list company and your best stop for all your transportation needs. Sophie Limo operates in Chicago and Chicago land area, Chicago suburbs and both city's airports, O'Hare airport and Midway airport. We also provide ground transportation outside the city and even out of state.



Sophie Limo chauffeurs and staff use the advanced technology to help ensure your trip to be safe and on time. We use the latest gadgets in the industry such as: Sophie Limo Smartphone App to monitor your trip and make a reservation straight from your phone, Flight Tracking to monitor your inbound/outbound flights so your chauffeur will be there to meet and greet you with a smile when you arrive. Our chauffeurs also use GPS Systems to aid us with navigation and other vital information that would help us route around any unseen problems and keep us on time. Weather Alerts, Mobile Communications and Online Reservations are just a few examples of how Sophie Limo provides real world travel management solutions to deliver our clients to their destination in a time worthy and respectable manner.



We have implemented a smartphone app available on Google Play and App Store, a state-of-the-art online reservation system to allow our corporate customers to place their own reservations online and print out travel receipts. Our friendly and knowledgeable transportation representatives are ready to assist you with any question or need you may have.



With Sophie Limo, the reservation process is fast and simple. We value our clients' time and we know that a complicated system is the last thing you'll want when booking last minute car services. With a user-friendly website, Android and IOS applications available on App Store and Google Play, reserving your car for your next ground transportation takes only a few minutes. The reservation tab on Sophielimo.com and the quote tab are user-friendly and with only a few clicks, you'll be ready to hit the road. Our reservation department and fully trained dispatchers are available 24/7 to answer all your questions, assist you with your itinerary and make sure your chauffeured vehicle will be on time to pick you up.



Sophie Limo's reservation platform, backed up by the leader in the industry LimoAnywhere, gives all our customers the ability to make online reservations, book a certain type of vehicle, include pickup and drop off times and locations, pay online and request invoices and receipts for each run. Our dispatchers and chauffeurs have 24/7 access to the same platform and will provide live updates in your routing, the location of your driver and estimated time of arrival to pickup location. Accessing our app for passengers at will give you the sense of transparency and will ensure you that all your transportation needs will be fulfilled at the highest level possible.



Contact:

Sophie Limo Black Car Services

27 N Upper Wacker Dr, #449

Chicago, IL 60606

Ph: 312-659-4093

https://sophielimo.com/

https://www.facebook.com/sophielimousine

https://twitter.com/limosophie