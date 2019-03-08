Montreal, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2019 --Sororitie, a home sharing platform that enables women to list and rent rooms around the world, was launched on March 4th, 2019, a few days before International Women's Day (March 8th). The main aim of this platform is to have an impact on women's empowerment and independence internationally. Sororitie will give women the opportunity to generate considerable income, network, connect and be part of a community of women across the planet.



"With empowerment, women can be 'agents of change' for sustained socio-economic development and security around the world," said the Lilia Tounsi, founder and CEO of Sororitie. "To achieve real change for women we need to turn awareness and intentions into action. That means adopting a new method of income generation and education for women."



The sharing economy can be conceptualized as a large-scale social shift with firm roots in the invention of the Internet. This P2P transaction model enabled people to effectively unlock and redistribute the untapped value of underutilized assets, capitalizing on our newly found ability to use the Internet to match millions of haves with millions of wants, instantly and efficiently. The continued growth of the sharing economy is contingent upon one crucial factor: trust. Trust is the enabling factor inherent within all sharing-sector activities. In terms of hosting at home or renting a room in someone else's household, the fear of not feeling safe remains omnipresent. Sororitie provides security and comfort to travel experiences.



"Sororitie is way more than a platform; it's a mission, a movement and a sense of belonging. It is a community that enhances education by emphasizing on intellectual, interpersonal and social development." Said Lilia Tounsi.



For more information visit http://www.sororitie.com.



About Lilia Tounsi

Inspired by her own travel experiences, Sororitie was founded by Lilia Tounsi, a 26-year-old student from Montreal, Canada. She and her dedicated team have been working on this project for over a year. As an entrepreneur, development manager and Plus size model, she is a daily ambassador for her startup and her brand.



About Sororitie

Sororitie is a house-sharing platform made by women, for women, so they don't have to worry about their safety either staying with someone or renting a room out to guests. The site wants to create an international network of sisters who are happy to open their homes or want to stay somewhere secure when they travel, especially if they're traveling solo.



Contact:

Lilia Tounsi

514-299-7517

Contact@sororitie.com