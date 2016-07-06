SothinkMedia Giveaway: One May Get a Lifetime Sothink Blu-Ray Copy Totally for Free

Beijing, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2016 --SothinkMedia Software, the famous multimedia software developer specializing in the field of DVD, Blu-ray and video backup technology, just announced a giveaway campaign, offering customers a very exceptional chance to get a special tailored version of its Blu-ray copy software which offers no free upgrade, or to win a lifetime normal version with free upgrades by submitting a valid email address. In the meantime, a 30% discount is offered on some specified products during the 20-day long giveaway campaign.



Get a Free Tailored Version of Sothink Blu-ray Copy



Sothink Blu-ray Copy is a powerful Blu-ray backup software which is able to deal with all your Blu-ray backup needs, like copying, burning, and cloning etc. During this giveaway campaign, everyone can download a special free version of this handy Blu-ray copy software, with the only exception that this free version is not eligible for future upgrades.



Win a Normal Lifetime Version of Sothink Blu-ray Copy



However, if you want a lifetime version of this amazing Blu-ray copy software with the option of free future upgrades, then you can submit your valid email address and you might have a chance to win it. There will be 10 pieces of free accounts being randomly sent out per day during the 20-day giveaway period. Want to try out your luck? Just submit your email address now.



30% off on Some Hot Selling Sothink Products



During the giveaway period, SothinkMedia is also giving 30% discount to anyone who wants to purchase the lifetime versions of some specified products, including the DVD copy software, the DVD ripper software, the Blu-ray ripper software and the Blu-ray creator software. Don't let the rare chance slip through your fingers. You got 20 day-long time to test and evaluate what really interests you most.



Find more information about this giveaway at http://www.sothinkmedia.com/giveaway.htm



Contacts Information:

SothinkMedia Software

Chris Chang: +86-010-84918587

Support#sothinkmedia.com (Replace # with @)