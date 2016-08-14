SothinkMeida Back to School 2016 — All the Customers Receive Up to 30% Deep Discount

Beijing, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2016 --SothinkMedia Software, the famous multimedia software developer specializing in the field of DVD, Blu-ray and video backup technology, has just launched a new round of promotion, this time centering on the theme of back to school, offering students, faculties and all the other general customers up to 30% deep discount for buying different products. The Back-to-School Campaign starts right today and shall continue running until September 10. Move on to dig into the details.



30% Deep Discount Offered on Sothink Media Toolkit



As the burning summer gradually reaches its tail, all the students and faculties are busy preparing for the new school term ahead, and It is right during this period of each year that many stores and supermarkets are giving very handsome discounts. This year, SothinkMedia decided to get onboard. During the Back-to-School Campaign from Aug. 10 to Sept. 10, all the new customers including students and teachers can receive an amazing 30% off discount if they want to order Sothink Media Toolkit the lifetime combo, which is a diversified combination of its DVD/Blu-ray copying, authoring, converting and video conversion solutions, including the DVD copy software, DVD ripper software, Blu-ray copy software, Blu-ray ripper software, DVD creator software, Blu-ray creator software, video converter software, and Blu-ray to DVD converter software. If you are a movie lover who probably needs to deal with videos at a regular basis, then this fabulous package is definitely what you must have. So, better take the advantage before you still can.



25% off Coupon on Two Best Bundle Sellers



It might be true that sometimes it will be all good to just take what one really wants, with this in mind, SothinkMedia, besides the above-mentioned the all-inclusive combo, offers those people in need a good chance to get its two lifetime bundles with 25% off, including the DVD Media Suite and the HD Movie Maker Suite. The former is a lifetime bundle consisting of SothinkMedia's DVD copy and DVD ripper software, while the latter is an integrated package of its DVD creator software and Blu-ray creator software that allow users to produce high quality DVD videos and Blu-ray movies at home from their personal owned videos originated from smart phones, tablets, digital cameras, camcorder, and even DSLRs, etc. Should you be interested in any of the two bundles, this could be an exceptional offer to take it, or both. Just don't watch the chance slip through your fingers.



Save 20% on Select Single Products



To fully live up to the theme, SothinkMedia offers still more. The following single products allow users to save 20%, including the DVD creator software, DVD ripper software, Blu-ray ripper software, and the video converter software.



For more information, or the terms and conditions about the SothinkMedia Back-to-School Campaign for 2016, feel free to visit http://www.sothinkmedia.com/promotion.htm



About SothinkMedia Software

SothinkMedia Software is a famous multimedia software provider with powerful technology background. Its product series contain DVD Copy, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator Blu-ray Copy, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Blu-ray to DVD Converter and Video Converter. The company had in the past, and will continue in the future, to provide customers the best and professional products and user experience.



More information at: http://sothinkmedia.com



Contacts Information:

SothinkMedia Software

Chris Chang: +86-010-84918587

Support#sothinkmedia.com (Replace # with @)