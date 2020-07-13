Soul Dope Announces Wellness Box Initiative to Fund Technology for Underprivileged Kids

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2020 --Soul Dope is launching a Wellness Subscription Box initiative to help fund their mission to connect children in underprivileged communities to technology.



The Soul Dope Wellness Subscription Box costs $39.95 per month and each box has contents that retail for at least $75 and include items such as meditation guides, sage blends, candles, t-shirts, face masks, gratitude journals, tea, body scrubs, and more. Items vary monthly.



"Our wellness boxes are designed to pamper the soul. Each monthly box will have a unique wellness theme and contain premium products and tools for your mental, physical, and spiritual well-being," says Mya James, owner/founder of Soul Dope Inc.



Soul Dope was established in 2019 as a non-profit and 100% of their proceeds go towards technology initiatives. They built their first computer lab in Ghana in 2019 and more recently provided more than 20 laptops to kids in the US in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Our mission is pretty simple; we connect children in unprivileged communities to technology by providing them with computers and/or building computer labs. This is funded by our commitment to making wellness accessible to black and brown communities through our monthly subscription boxes," says James.



James, who has worked in tech for 20 years, was offered the opportunity to teach a technology class on her first visit to Ghana in 2017. She quickly realized the students were learning about computers without actual computers and using a single computer book about Windows.



After about an hour in which she was asked about Facebook's password security and whether "making Facebook" was a job, she knew these kids needed more.



"It's not something I feel like I had a choice to do. It was a response to a natural reflex as necessary as breathing. There was a need and I knew I could help," says James.



Their first computer lab in Ghana was done through donations but, they soon realized they needed a better revenue stream. Because Soul Dope is all about accessibility, they decided to make wellness accessible through their subscription boxes.



The Soul Dope Wellness Subscription Box can be purchased by visiting souldope.org.



Soul Dope, Inc. is a non-profit dedicated to bridging the technology gap for children in underprivileged communities. Established in 2019, Soul Dope built their first computer lab for the Virgin Kids Academy in Ghana and more recently provided more than 20 laptops to kids in the US affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mya James

678-533-9762

media@souldope.org