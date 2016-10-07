Soul Draft Creates a Comprehensive Online Creative Platform

Paris, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2016 --The interest in creative work is on the rise, unfortunately job opportunities are not. The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics reports only around fifty thousand held jobs, and the creative job market is projected to grow much slower than average, a measly two percent per ten years.(1) Here to help create some visibility for up-and-coming artists is Soul Draft, a new website perfect for showcasing talented creators and providing a central location for visitors to find enthralling masterpieces. By harnessing the connective power of digital media Soul Draft is able to expand the room available for budding artists.



The site itself features eight major categories: architecture, design, fashion, media, painting, photography, and sculpting. In this way visitors can swiftly select their own interests, filtering straight to the content they love. Just looking at the fashion section, a visitor will find gems like a cute wooden handbags, carved high-heel shoes, and a glow-in-the-dark magical bookmark. With this depth in every category, every user is sure to find an array of enthralling posts. As a side benefit, this diversity means specialized creatives, like illustrators, crafters, and sculptors, can come to one place to display their work. Since the artists are centralized, users are saved from the hassle of traveling from site to site to view the works of individual artists.



With the over one thousand works from renowned and rising artists, the site is far superior than any other digital conglomeration of art. To help grow and develop Soul Draft, a crowdfunding campaign has launched. Backers are rewarded with everything from a subscription to the site to the ability to post their own art or recommend their prefered artists. This situation is a win-win. The public gets access to previously missed talent, while the creators are treated to much-needed exposure. Together readers can help grow the artistic job market while enjoying masterful works within their fields of interest.



About Soul Draft

Soul Draft set out to create a truly comprehensive center for phenomenal art. To this extent the blog has gathered one hundred and seventy sources to feature many more works. What's more is that this list is still growing. Today patrons are able to subscribe and contribute, expanding the pool of viewable works. Additionally Soul Draft acts as an international movement, accepting works from all around the world and displaying them to anyone with internet access.



To learn more about Soul Draft or support the collection visit the Kickstarter campaign page.