Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2014 --The soul world just got a little sweeter. When his track “Taffy,” featuring hip, internationally renowned DJ Kid Koala, is included on WiFi PR Group’s compilation, Indie Anthems Vol. 5, the entire globe of music lovers will be exposed to Kenny Wesley, a fresh new face of soul they didn’t even know they were missing out on. Combining sensual lines with gently crafted falsettos, vocalist Kenny Wesley is out to prove to his childhood bullies that this soulful nerd can put out music that the whole world will love.



While officially a solo artist, Kenny Wesley has a consistent band that always performs with him: Dennis Turner on bass, Zach Cutler on guitar, Sam Prather on keyboards, Duane Payne on drums, Leroy Greer on percussion and Florence Carey on vocals, singing along with Kenny. He leads the band with a voice that is smooth, sultry and rings with passion and true devotion to the melody and lyrics in each individual moment. Focus is ever-present as his vocals are effortlessly delivered while always carefully controlled as he shifts between soulful crooning and delicate falsettos.



Over the years, Kenny has released a number of recordings, including his debut EP I’m Sorry (2008) and singles for “The Window” (2011), “Won’t Let It Go” (2012) and “Feels Good” (2013). These singles led up to his recent debut full-length effort, The Real Thing (2013), released along with his latest single, “Damaged Goods” (2013).



In addition to several licensing deals for his music on TV, Kenny’s crowning achievement thus far was being selected as the U.S. representative for the 2013 Montreux Jazz Festival Shure Vocal Competition in Montreux, Switzerland. Having dreamed of performing at the Montreux Jazz Festival since he was a teenager, Kenny applied three times, enduring rejections until his fourth and successful application, wherein 15 vocalists from 15 different countries were chosen. He was selected as one of four vocalists to go to the finals, where he proudly won second place.



Looking to the future, Kenny is looking forward to having his track “Taffy” featuring DJ Kid Koala included on WiFi PR Group’s compilation, Indie Anthems Vol. 5, a collection of international independent talent who WiFi PR hopes to put on the radar of music lovers and industry tastemakers the world over. Set to be released at Coachella this month, the digital mixtape will be handed out on 3,500 download cards to festival attendees, and 1,500 more copies will be made available via the Indie Anthems Bandcamp website.



Also ahead for Kenny is his spot as a guest performer for a three-day vocal and songwriting event hosted by internationally renowned singer, percussionist and songwriter Vinx (credited for working with Sting, Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock and Sheryl Crow). The event will be held in Pembroke, NH, on May 25th.



To catch Kenny Wesley live, he has an upcoming European tour in August 2014 with show dates TBA.



Kenny Wesley’s music can be found on online outlets, such as iTunes, Amazon, CD Baby and Spotify, as well as from record companies, such as Rise Music (Bristol, UK) and Soul Brother Records (London UK), and distributors, such as CD Cellar (Virginia USA) and CD Depot (Maryland USA).



Listeners can also check out some of Kenny’s videos on his YouTube channel, including the official music video for his track “The Window,” a video depicting Kenny’s time in the studio performing a cover of “Rock With You” with Trey Eley on flute and an anti-bullying PSA, “How to Bully-proof Your Life.”



About Kenny Wesley Music



I’m Sorry EP (2008)

“The Window” (2011)

“Won’t Let It Go” (2012)

“Feels Good” (2013)

The Real Thing (2013)

“Damaged Goods” (2013)



About WiFi PR Group

WiFi PR Group, http://www.wifiprgroup.com, based in Los Angeles, CA, is an innovative marketing force in the interconnecting worlds of Philanthropy, Business and Entertainment. Specializing in digital publicity and branding, WiFi PR works closely with its clients to create business to business and business to consumer campaigns.



