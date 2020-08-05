Sound Choice Insurance Offers a Wide Variety of Commercial Insurance in Wilmington and New Bern, North Carolina

Morehead City, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2020 --Sound Choice Insurance is an experienced and well-established independent insurance agency that majorly provides risk management solutions to Eastern North Carolina. They are among the best providers of business, home, and car insurance in Beaufort and Havelock, North Carolina.



Sound Choice Insurance is characterized by its expansive coverage plans, competitive rates, and excellent customer service. Unlike any captive or direct insurance company who only offers its proprietary products, this agency is 100% independent of any single insurance carrier. Hence, through them, people can invest in the policies offered by multiple leading insurance companies at affordable prices.



In addition to a variety of personal risk management solutions, Sound Choice Insurance also offers an expansive range of plans pertaining to commercial insurance in Wilmington and New Bern, North Carolina. These plans would be ideal for both small and large scale businesses.



Sound Choice Insurance provides commercial insurance plans that include the elements of casualty, property, and liability coverage. The experienced agents belonging to this firm firstly discuss the insurance requirements of their clients thoroughly, and subsequently review their current plan for any gaps. They even help in identifying causes that may lead to an increase in premiums.



Sound Choice Insurance strives to provide small scale business owners with attractive discounts and offers to ensure that they can enjoy the best value for their money. All small-scale business owners must invest in comprehensive business insurance to protect their investment from incidents beyond their control. Through Sound Choice Insurance, they can invest in either a Commercial Package Policy or a Business Owners Policy. Both of these plans are designed to protect business owners from financial damage due to unfortunate accidents.



To contact Sound Choice Insurance, people can give them a call at (252) 247-5000.



About Sound Choice Insurance

Sound Choice Insurance is an independent insurance agency that offers both personal and commercial risk management solutions to the people of North Carolina. From car insurance to commercial insurance, they provide a host of affordable insurance solutions to their clients.