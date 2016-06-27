Soundlazer VR Launch Kickstarter Campaign with Incredible Results

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2016 --Kickstarter, an enormous global community built around creativity and creative projects, have so far helped over 10 million people, from every continent on earth, with Telespial Systems, Inc. being the latest to have had Soundlazer VR project successfully crowdfunded and chosen as a 'Project We Love'.



"Soundlazer VR helps you surround yourself in a virtual sound cloud," said Richard Haberkern, president of Telespial Systems, Inc., which its headquarters located at 827 N Hollywood Way Burbank in California, 91505.



"Soundlazer VR provides a completely new type of listening experience by simply releasing you from wires and uncomfortable headphones," added Haberkern.



Dubbed as "the Virtual Reality of Sound", Soundlazer VR immerses the listener in what is being described as "an organic, floating personal cloud of sound without disturbing the people around you."



According to its owners, this virtual sound is in a spherical area below the Soundlazer VR with audio that is over four times louder than everywhere else in the room.



"When you position your head in this cloud, the sound is clear, vibrant and has stereo reproduction that is only normally experienced while wearing headphones," explained Haberkern.



The Soundlazer VR, which uses planar wave technology along with a unique physical design to focus high quality audio where it's mostly needed, is a high fidelity, full range sound system that comes with the following features and benefits:



- Full range 150Hz - 20,000Hz frequency response.

- A revolution in home and office listening technology.

- Immerse one's desk in high quality, ultra-clear sound.

- Eliminates fatigue and stress on one's ears caused by headphones and loud speakers.

- Reduces the amount of noise distraction to coworkers.

- Enjoy a much more pleasing audio experience.

- No more headphones, means users can still hear other people

- Use multiple units at all your desks, tables and other areas in any room.

- Hang over all the TVs in the office lobby or product displays to deliver unique, captivating messages.

- Place the Soundlazer Junior on a desk or mount it to any wall where you want to beam high quality directional audio.



"Put that all together, and you get from the Soundlazer VR a pleasing, high quality listening environment, sound deliver in a low pressure, focused, and full range directed your ears," said the Telespial Systems project's spokesperson.



About Telespial Systems

Telespial Systems is a privately held and profitable technology company located in beautiful southern California. It leads the world in the field of GPS technologies, tracking, and data collection techniques. With Richard Haberkern as is president, the company intends to continue to develop innovative products and software that can be used to protect families, help law enforcement personnel, and allow government agencies around the world to improve their national security. While its products have serious applications, many of them are low cost, easy to use and fun. Besides, Telespial Systems is actively involved in the funding of search and recovery missions here in the USA and worldwide. It welcomes non-profit organizations, law enforcements, or government agencies that would like to discuss how trackstick, their unmanned autonomous vehicles (UAVs), or other products that can help them in their daily operations.



To find out more and get some great rewards, check out Soundlazer VR's Kickstarter campaign.