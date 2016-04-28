SourLab UX Studio Opens New Design Studio in Portland, Oregon

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2016 --The SourLab UX Studio team is thrilled to announce the launch of a full-service location in Portland, Oregon. The new studio brings the company's presence to Oregon, expanding upon current locations in Austin, Texas, and San Jose, California.



Headquartered in Austin, Texas, SourLab UX Studio delivers premium user experience research and design services while specializing in digital products. Services offered by the SourLab UX Studio include user testing, focus groups, user flow wireframes, prototyping, mockups, web, and iOS, Android, and webapp applications.



SourLab UX Studio offers a small group of dedicated interaction designers, visual designers, and developers who consistently deliver unparalleled, engaging solutions based on research driven designs. Leveraging a team of diverse, artistic, eclectic, and skilled experts, SourLab UX Studio proudly offers in-house services that deliver pixel perfect UX-oriented design backed by top-notch experiences.



"Powered by our research, we design solutions that are efficient, meaningful, and delightful," said the SourLab UX Studio.



The company is excited to launch a brand new location in Portland, Oregon, which makes it easier than ever for clients in the northwestern United States to access SourLab UX Studio research and development resources. Through the Portland studio, the company will continue to deliver its boutique-style services backed by a highly professional, skilled, and small group of experts.



By launching the new location, SourLab UX Studio will be able to further assist clients in the northwest who are looking for a world-class R&D experience that focuses on digital products. SourLab UX Studio is now accepting clients via the Portland location. More information about the company's services and locations can be found at http://sourlab.com/.



About SourLab UX Studio

SourLab UX Studio is a premier user experience R&D firm focusing on delivering effective digital product solutions.



Contact

SourLab UX Studio

13492 Research Blvd, # 120-154

Austin, TX

Phone: 512-994-4440

Website: http://sourlab.com/