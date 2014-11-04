South Austin Optometrists Perform Comprehensive Eye Exams Without Pupil Dilation

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2014 --The eye care specialists at Master Eye Associates perform full eye exams that do not leave patients with dilated and light-sensitive eyes hours after an appointment. Anyone who would prefer not to have their eyes dilated may opt for a non-invasive examination via scanning laser ophthalmoscopy (SLO), which can be an effective way to diagnose retinal detachment, glaucoma, and other retinal conditions. The eye doctors at Master Eye Associates specialize in SLO and have years of experience performing the test.



There are a variety of reasons someone might decide against having their eyes dilated. First, dilated pupils may impair a person’s ability to operate a motor vehicle, making it difficult to commute from the doctor’s office without enlisting another person to drive. Furthermore, a person’s eyes are highly sensitive to light following dilation, and they may be advised to wear dark lenses and stay out of bright environments for several hours. Failure to adhere to these warnings could cause irritation or in some cases lasting eye damage.



For some, dilation is only a minor inconvenience, but for others, it may interfere with their ability to do their job or exclude them from other important obligations, such as picking up their kids from school. Pupil dilation is still commonly used to diagnose certain eye disorders, but it’s important that people know they have options, one of which is scanning laser ophthalmoscopy.



