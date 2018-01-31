South Carolina Company Still Makes a Better Mailbox

Simpsonville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2018 --Better Box Mailboxes is a long-standing company that has been producing residential mailboxes since 2002. They are headquartered in Simpsonville, South Carolina, so people that like to support American small businesses will feel comfortable getting their rural mailboxes from them. As the name would indicate, they started out on a quest to create metal mailboxes that would stand head and shoulders above the rest. Their longevity would indicate that they have succeeded, and Better Box Mailboxes has actually enjoyed continual growth over the years.



People are always trying to come up with "get rich quick" schemes, but there is a tried and true formula that has never failed since the beginning of time. When dedicated people are passionate about their vocations, good things follow. It's not about getting approval from someone else; individuals that do the best work are those that hold themselves to very high standards. This would aptly describe the team at Better Box Mailboxes.



They do not outsource their production, and this makes all the difference. This company maintains complete in-house control every step of the way at their own manufacturing facility. Each classic mailbox that they produce is made by hand, and the artisans that do the work are experienced professionals that use time-honored, traditional methods to cast top grade aluminum.



Even the hardware material is carefully chosen, so these curbside mailboxes will never rust or corrode. They are built to last for decades, and they are virtually indestructible. Better Box Mailboxes has received correspondences from people saying that their mailboxes were targeted by vandals with baseball bats in the middle of the night. The Louisville Sluggers were laying on the ground, but the mailboxes were still standing. These stories are impressive, and they inspire the company to continue to work diligently to maintain their reputation for excellence.



Sadly, some consumers are being tricked by copycat merchants. They have seen the success that Better Box Mailboxes has earned, and they are trying to get a piece of the pie without doing the work. This is unfortunate, but people are taking notice, and warnings are being issued to prevent consumers from unwittingly ordering these inferior products.



