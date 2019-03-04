Greenville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2019 --A new album project, featuring a major name in country music, will both highlight and raise funds for veterans wounded in combat.



"Warriors: The Album," to be released on Pearl Street Records, is being developed as a joint project of the Wounded Warrior Program and the South Carolina Entertainment & Music Hall of Fame to provide veterans a chance to showcase their musical talent.



Award-winning Legendary Country singer/songwriter Zack Turner (ZackTurner.com) is working with producers to help craft the warriors' words into songs.



The project is in the fundraising stage, and organizers are asking for the public's help in supporting the album by ordering "Warriors: The Album" t-shirts, dog-tags and more. Proceeds will go to the project and the Wounded Warrior Program. Producers are also looking for upstate South Carolina veterans who are alumni of the Wounded Warriors Program to tell their stories for a "Behind the Making of 'Warriors: The Album'" documentary about how the program has helped them.



Veterans interested in participating in the album or the documentary can go to warriorsthealbum.com for more information and contact producers.



The Wounded Warrior Program's primary goal is to provide meaningful employment to our nation's wounded warriors. The Wounded Warrior Program's online shop offers a wide range of office supplies available to both government and private businesses and corporations.



For more information visit https://www.warriorsthealbum.com and http://www.CarolinaFame.org.



About South Carolina Entertainment and Music Hall of Fame

As a nonprofit, South Carolina Entertainment and Music Hall of Fame's goal is to keep the SC entertainment and music legends in the minds and hearts of all who visit the Hall of Fame, as well as propel "up and coming" artists towards Hall of Fame status by having regular events and concerts. The South Carolina Entertainment Hall of Fame is a non-profit organization developed for the purpose of honoring South Carolina natives and or those with SC connections that have achieved national success. To date 62 music and entertainment celebrities have been inducted into the hall of fame.



