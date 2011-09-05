CashAdvance.com's South Carolina Consumer Resource Section Has Arrived

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2011 --CashAdvance.com is proud to make available the web's number one site for South Carolina payday loan customers. As part of CashAdvance.com’s continuing efforts to ensure customers are informed and updated on all the issues related to cash advances, the South Carolina Consumer Resource has been launched so state residents can have easy access to all relevant information regarding cash advances, all at their own convenience.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our South Carolina Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in South Carolina, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



On CashAdvance.com's South Carolina page, residents who are preparing to borrow a payday loan can find the latest information on cash advance laws and updates on proposed laws or reforms that may yet be in the works for South Carolina residents. Additionally, customers will get the most out of their payday loans when they have educated themselves on all the possible loan alternatives and different consumer agencies instituted to protect their needs.



Learning about the regulations of any South Carolina cash advance can be a complicated process. Thankfully, CashAdvance.com gives its users easy access to this information by supplying them with easy online exploration tools. Clients can navigate through laws and regulations, learn how to best protect themselves as consumers, and read through comprehensive information regarding the loan process itself. Users can also learn all about the payday loan industry simply by browsing through the South Carolina Consumer Resources Section.



In addition, CashAdvance.com offers its users specific laws and regulations per their respective localities, and ushers them through the loan process, explaining specific loan requirements within the state. CashAdvance.com also helps provide advice to those borrowers who are experiencing issues and/or complaints with their current lenders. Finally, the Consumer Protection page details the process by which consumers can verify the legitimacy of a payday lender and report possible violations of consumer rights. Find out about a range of consumer protections put into place by contacting local South Carolina consumer protection agencies compiled by CashAdvance.com's seasoned team of industry experts.



CashAdvance.com highly advises its visitors to carefully review, research, and understand the entire process of these short-term loans before applying for an actual loan. Remember, cash advances or payday loans should not be used as long-term financial obligations and should be used only for short-term cash needs.



CashAdvance.com adheres to industry best practices in its continuing efforts to ensure consumers the most convenient and reliable payday loan experience possible.