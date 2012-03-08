CashAdvance.com Premieres South Carolina Loan Process Resource

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2012 --CashAdvance.com is happy to announce the launch of its South Carolina Loan Process page. Cash advances have become the solution many consumers have used to resolve their pressing financial needs. In order to help consumers make the most of the money they take out, and safeguard themselves against the deception of illicit lenders, CashAdvance.com has created an invaluable and free educational reference.



Taking advantage of the CashAdvance.com team of financial experts, the South Carolina Loan Process page has be written with the reader in mind. The page, as well as the other pages comprising the complete South Carolina Consumer Resource, is a fast read and easily understood. It conveys the greatest possible amount of information with only a modicum of time invested by the consumer.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our South Carolina Loan Process page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in South Carolina, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



The South Carolina Loan Process page details the different steps involved when taking out a payday loan in the state. By learning the details about everything step, from applying for a loan to eventually repaying the disbursed funds, consumers are better prepared for the budgeting and responsibilities inherent to the process. By offering this resource free of charge, CashAdvance.com is able to ensure that consumers have access to all information they could need when making loan decisions.



The Loan Process page is an even better resource when used in conjunction with the other parts of the South Carolina Consumer Resource, such as the Consumer Protection page. When consumers visit the South Carolina Consumer Protection page, they will see what resources their state offers consumers who are looking for help. Each agency is thoroughly explained so consumers know what they can do for them. Also included is contact information for state institutions. Consumers can choose from phone numbers, email addresses, and links to send them to where they need to go for additional information.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which to actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”