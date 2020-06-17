South Florida Business Brokers by Sunbelt Announces Broward County Juice Bar and Restaurant for Sale

Weston, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2020 --Business Broker Robert Morrison and South Florida Business Brokers by Sunbelt are pleased to bring this well-known juice bar and restaurant to market. This popular Broward County establishment has operated successfully in the same high traffic location, near several major, local employers, for more than six years.



Turnkey Opportunity

This juice bar and restaurant for sale has everything a new South Florida business buyer will need to begin business immediately. Equipment includes a heavy-duty cold press juice maker, many blenders and automatic juice squeezers and a grill with a built-in hood vent. All refrigeration is commercial grade including the large walk in cooler.



The menu features delicious, healthy food with vegetarian and vegan options, cold pressed fruit and vegetable juices, real fruit smoothies and locally roasted coffee and tea. All recipes will transfer with the sale of the business.



For more information on this Juice Bar and Restaurant for Sale contact: Robert Morrison, Business Broker at 754-300-8651.