South Florida Business Brokers by Sunbelt Announces College Campus Café & Coffee Bar for Sale in Davie, FL

Weston, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2020 --Business Broker Robert Morrison and South Florida Business Brokers by Sunbelt are pleased to bring this college campus café and coffee bar to market. The completely turnkey operation has been operating successfully on the Davie, FL campus for 16 years.



Sole Food Service Provider on Campus for Sale



This Broward County, Florida business sale opportunity consists of two separate spaces. The café is in the Student Union. The original owner has maintained the fun collegiate vibe that students and faculty have enjoyed daily for 16 years. The café menu is extensive featuring hot and cold sandwiches, burgers, fries, wings, and all-day breakfast. Guests enjoy both indoor and outdoor seating.



The second space is a "Starbucks like" coffee and smoothie bar near the entrance to the Liberal Arts building. Rent for both spaces is 10% of the gross sales.



