South Florida Business Brokers by Sunbelt Announces Price Adjustment on Subway for Sale

Weston, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2020 --Business Broker Robert Morrison and South Florida Business Brokers by Sunbelt have reduced the asking price to $65,000 for its "Popular Broward County Subway Franchise for Sale" listing.



This popular sandwich franchise is located in one of Broward County's busiest and most expansive shopping malls and has recently reopened for business. COVID safety shields have been installed to comply with County safety standards.



"Fresh Forward" Remodeling



The current owner of this Subway for sale has initiated a new "Fresh Forward" remodel which features a bright color palette, updated display cases and equipment. This update will last the new owner well into the future. In 2018 Subway made a $80 million investment in its stores to emphasize new flavors and foster a more personalized guest experience.



This culinary-focused update encourages customization with new sauces, toppings, and beverage options. This is a great time to buy as the sandwich giant continues its ascent back to the top of the franchise world.



