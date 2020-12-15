South Florida Business Brokers by Sunbelt Proudly Announces Another Done Deal in 2020

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2020 --Business Broker Robert Morrison and South Florida Business Brokers by Sunbelt are pleased to announce another business sold in 2020. Closing papers were signed this week for the sale of an established European Bakery in Pompano Beach. Both Seller and Buyer credit Morrison and SFBB with a smooth transaction.



Quick Closing



Morrison and SFBB were able to guide this deal from contract to closing in less than 30 days thanks to diligent preparation and an authoritative knowledge of the sales process. "We truly appreciated having Rob in this transaction," said buyer Steve D.



Due to confidentiality, the name of the Bakery is not being released, however a seamless transition of operation is planned, as the Seller plans to stay actively involved in the business for a significant amount of time post-closing.



About South Florida Business Brokers by Sunbelt and Robert Morrison

Business Broker Robert Morrison and South Florida Business Brokers by Sunbelt have assisted hundreds of entrepreneurs with achieving their dreams of business ownership in South Florida.



Morrison currently works with sellers in Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties with valuating their businesses and locating buyers, both local and international. Further, he consults with buyers to find the right opportunity, whether independent or franchise business.