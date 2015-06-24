South Florida Could Have Its Own E-Sports Gaming Bar if Their Crowdfunding Campaign Is a Success

Broward, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2015 --According to research, there are over 170 million gamers in the US, where people spend 3 billion hours per week playing games. However, there is nowhere for these people to meet in South Florida to talk about tips, tricks and have fun. Two gaming fans want to change that by launching South Florida's first E-Sports Gaming Bar.



Two gaming fans Matt and John have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to launch South Florida's first E-Sports Gaming Bar. They are looking to raise $50,000 to give South Florida a place where gaming fans can come together and have fun and meet up in a unique environment.



Matt said: "Adult gamers are the largest and most important market in South Florida, but there is not a place for this market to come together. We decided to change that and bring gamers an E-Sports Gaming Bar."



According to recent stats, the average age of gamers is 31 years old, and Matt and John hope to give adult gamers in South Florida their own E-Sports Gaming Bar. All adult gamers will be welcome, where they can relax and watch Internet-based video games.



John said: "An e-sports bar is similar to a traditional sports bar, but instead of broadcasting sports like football, basketball, etc., Internet-based video games are broadcasted. Also, the bar can offer events where players and spectators to come watch and compete."



The money raised through the crowdfunding campaign will help buy equipment, find the right location, as well as marketing. Some gamers have said this is the most exciting news for South Florida gaming fans, who felt there was nowhere for them to meet.



To show their appreciation, all donors will be invited to the special pre-launch party when the bar is ready to be opened. Additionally, some gifts are offered that include exclusive limited edition contributor t-shirts, wristbands, beer mugs, gift cards, customized plaques, and more great surprises.



For more information on the crowdfunding campaign and to support the first E-sports gaming bar in the South Florida area, please go to http://igg.me/at/breakthrough/x/9439880



About The Campaign

The E-Sports Gaming Bar To South Florida aims to raise $50,000. The campaign aims to give gamers a place where they can meet and have fun as well as where events will be held.