South Florida Pest Control Company Offers Rodent Control Solutions

With cold weather coming into the South Florida region it is important to know how to protect your home from rodents. Rats do not like the cold weather, and they will do whatever it takes to get out of the cold and into someplace warm. Many people do not realize how easy it can be to get rats inside of your house. Roof Rats will climb along your roof looking for any small opening in your soffits and vents, or even gnaw a hole to crawl into your attic. Fully grown rats can fit into a hole the size of a quarter, making accessing your home easy. Prevention is the best and most effective method in keeping your home rodent free.



Beach Environmental Exterminating offers effective rodent proofing solutions in south Florida, and guarantees that you will not have a rodent problem in your home. Many people do not understand the potential problems and risks associated with rats entering your home. Dave Sprague the owner of Beach Environmental has over 30 years of experience in this industry, he says “often times our company will get called out to a house where the customer says they only have one or two small rodent, but what we end up trapping is on average seven to eight rats in most of the homes in this region”. Leaving behind feces and urine rats can also carry a number of diseases into your home including salmonella, ratbite fever and leptospirosis. They can also cause damage to your home, because they often chew on wiring and which will force you to replace it. They can cause you to replace your attic insulation because of the amount of feces.



Rodent proofing offers a natural solution to prevent rats from coming into your home in the first place. Rodent proofing consists of going around the roof and closing any entry point leading into your home, checking every soffit and vent, they also put mesh wiring to cover major openings. Beach Environmental also offers rodent monitoring, and rodent trapping services for your home if needed. They are now offering $50 off rodent proofing coupon for your home. The best way to avoid these pests is to call for a free inspection.



