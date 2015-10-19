South Florida Real Estate Professional Recognized for Million-Dollar Successes

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2015 --Norka Parodi, broker/owner of Boca Raton's luxury real estate firm, The Norka Group, has been recognized by the prestigious Institute for Luxury Home Marketing for her recent performance in the million-dollar and above luxury home market within Boca Raton and South Florida.



"Real Estate professionals who have earned admittance to The Institute's Million Dollar Guild® not only have specific upper-tier market knowledge, but they also understand the unique needs of affluent buyers and sellers and recognize the importance of being discreet," said Institute President Laurie Moore-Moore. "Whether you're buying or selling a multi-million dollar property, you can depend upon The Institute's Million Dollar Guild® members to have the competencies necessary to help you meet your objectives."



"It is an honor to receive this recognition of my accomplishments in serving South Florida," said Parodi. "This achievement has strengthened my commitment to my clients and everyone I work with."



Members of the Million Dollar Guild are Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialists® (CLHMS) who have documented their success in assisting affluent buyers and sellers with million-dollar properties. The recognition is awarded by the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing which trains real estate agents in the luxury home market and awards international designations to those who meet stringent performance standards.



"The training offered by the Institute provides a tremendous insight on high level marketing. It helped me polish my skills in addition to providing valuable networking contacts with other agents across the country who specialize in luxury properties," said Parodi, "Furthermore, I discovered new and creative tools for promoting luxury homes and estates as well as new resources for finding buyer prospects. Home buyers and sellers will benefit from my new knowledge."



NorKa Parodi has been in the South Florida real estate market since 2009 and specializes in Athletes/Celebrities, Custom Construction, Gated Communities, Waterfront/Waterview, and Luxury Short Sales.



Norka Parodi caters to an international clientele with over 20 years of international business experience and has extensive knowledge of foreign and domestic market conditions.



About The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing

The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing exists to help real estate professionals around the world provide high quality service to buyers and sellers of luxury properties. Institute members have completed special training to build expertise in the marketing of upscale homes and estates and those who meet performance standards may earn the prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist designation.



Information and an international membership list can be found at: http://www.CLHMS.org



Members are also listed on the Wall Street Journal's RealEstateJournal.com website.