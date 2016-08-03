Coconut Grove's KiloThought Ranked as One of Miami's Best Web Companies by Expertise.com

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2016 --Electricity is in the air for KiloThought Media this summer, having been hand-selected as one of the Top 25 Web Designers in Miami by Expertise. The youthful digital consulting boutique surpassed over 600 other Miami-Dade and Broward-based web design companies across a variety of salient criteria to gain a prestigious position on the list.



Expertise is a national resource based in Seattle that compiles human-curated lists of the top 25 local professionals across different industries near major U.S. metropolitan areas. They achieve this by researching every business in a particular industry within that area, manually weeding out lower performing companies first. The companies that make the first cut are then graded on six essential criteria: reputation, credibility, experience, availability, professionalism, and engagement. Only the highest-scoring 25 professionals make the final cut. Initial research on the companies is carried out by Expertise's staff, and the final top 25 businesses are hand-selected as well, rather than being a computer-generated list.



Of an initial 660 web companies in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale region, KiloThought Media were the second company to be listed on the Expertise Top 25 Web Designers in Miami. The company earned praise from Expertise's team of curators, who summarized their work as—in the words of KiloThought's clients—"meticulous and unique."



As a boutique firm working with a growing number of select clients, KiloThought's staff pride themselves on their attention to detail; in comparison to larger, more high-volume web agencies in Miami, they are better positioned to understand and concentrate on the individual and often highly personalized digital marketing requirements of South Florida's business owners and entrepreneurs.



Anchored on Bayshore Drive in Coconut Grove—adjacent to Coral Gables and the quiet coastal neighborhoods of South Miami, but minutes from Lincoln Road and Miami's bustling Brickell financial district—KiloThought Media has a unique understanding of the international business needs of the South Florida area. KiloThought had its start impressing and consulting with clients in the superyacht industry, though they have since expanded their reach to work with businesses, artists, and entrepreneurs in all types of industries across North and South America, the Caribbean, and as far away as Tokyo.



For a company as boutique as KiloThought, the prestigious recognition as one of Miami's top web companies will enable their power to keep growing throughout South Florida, and they hope this achievement will help them spark interest among an even wider variety of clients. They welcome the opportunity to discuss digital media solutions and potential new client partnerships, and how they can contribute to the growth and prosperity of Coconut Grove and the Miami technology scene.



About KiloThought Media

Launched in 2014 by lifelong designer/programmer and electronic enthusiast Jack Bonneman, KiloThought Media (http://kilothought.com) provides complete digital marketing solutions and personalized web consulting for companies and entrepreneurs looking to take their business to the next level. Specialty areas include Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing (SMM), WordPress websites, site management, video marketing, mobile solutions, and more. Over the last three years, they have provided a spectrum of unique, personalized digital marketing services for a diverse range of high-end clients from South Florida and beyond.