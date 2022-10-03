South Florida's Continuum South Beach Among the Most Sought-After Properties

Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2022 --Continuum South Beach provides resort-style amenities, opulent apartments, and a spectacular riverfront location in close proximity to the best of Miami Beach. These extraordinary residences are tucked away within this upscale condominium, specifically in the Continuum South Tower. These residential marvels include floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors leading to private, huge balconies, as well as imported marble countertops, backsplashes, whirlpool decks, and marble flooring.



The Continuum's amenities are unparalleled. Residents can enjoy approximately 1,000 feet of pristine, white sand beach, which is completely serviced by an elite beach club with chairs, towels, and cabanas. In addition, there is a big pool pavilion, an immense free-form lagoon swimming pool, a furnished sundeck, three har-tru tennis courts, and a rooftop pool and sundeck. You can enjoy a world-class spa, a fully-equipped, state-of-the-art fitness center, a comprehensive selection of fitness courses, and personal training services within. There are gender-specific lounges with showers, saunas, steam rooms, a heated whirlpool, and treatment rooms.



Its 12 acres of beautiful waterfront land is located near Miami Beach's finest restaurants, boutiques, and nightlife. It is also within walking distance of the world-famous beaches of the city. For a complete list of Continuum condos for sale, contact real estate broker Tim Allen at (305) 588-2451 or tim@BlackstoneInternationalRealty.com.



About Blackstone International Realty, LLC

Blackstone International Realty, LLC provides buyers, sellers, and renters with the access to exceptional properties – both on and off the market – in the Miami Beach luxury real estate market, and throughout South Florida. Each agent is thoroughly trained to provide clients with exceptional service, competency, and professionalism.