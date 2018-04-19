South Florida's Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape Launches Newly Redesigned Website

Broward County, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2018 --Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape is a family owned and operated company specializing in lawn care and landscaping service in Broward County, FL. Pink and Green has just completed an overhaul of their corporate website lawncareandlandscape.com. "We are expanding into new areas and we needed a fresh new look that caters to the type of clients we serve," said Luke Hansford, owner of Pink and Green.



Pink and Green has gone through several redesigns over the years. During the company's humble beginnings, they opted for the do-it-yourself cookie cutter option. However, as the company grew so did Pink and Green's marketing budget. "We found, that in order to get our message out there in this competitive industry, we have to earmark a budget for it," said Luke Hansford. Pink and Green is now on their fourth redesign since the company started back in 2009. For this edition of their website, Pink and Green worked hand and hand with a web developer to not only capture their message but to get it out there in front of people.



The new website incorporates the latest web design trends including a 'mobile first' design. Pink and Green tracks everything; they noticed that over 55% of their customers who found them online did so using a mobile device. A smart move by a smart company. The method of cutting grass may not have changed but the way you interact with your customer base sure has," said Luke Hansford. Pink and Green's new website should position them right where they want to be - in front of their target market.



Pink and Green is also head and shoulders above most lawn care and landscaping companies in South Florida when it comes to having an online reputation. Over the years, they have accumulated over 800 online reviews between Google and Angie's List alone. That kind of volume is no easy task. Pink and Green works hard to keep their customers happy. Pink and Green's owners come from the background of 'Corporate America'. Luke Hansford said, "We learned a lot in our years working in Corporate America. But two things stick out. One, it's easier to keep a customer than acquire a new one. Two, referrals are everything".



It's Pink and Green's willingness to utilize marketing trends and technology that helps them continue to grow year after year. The newest edition of their website shows that Pink and Green embraces change in an industry where companies shy away from it.



About Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape

Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape is a full-service residential and commercial lawn service company, as well as a full-service landscaping company providing design and installation. Pink and Green services include lawn pest control, lawn fertilization service, and tree trimming. They are proud to be Angie's List Super Service Award winners three years in a row 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017. They are A+ rated by both Angie's List and Google.



Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape is proud to service businesses in both Broward and Miami Dade Counties and other nearby areas.



