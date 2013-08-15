Absecon, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2013 --Rap group KTBORDERLINE which consist of South Jersey native Kevin “Ke-Real” Walker and Philly native Gaetano “Tommy Gunnz” Piccirilli will be interviewed by Zach Lashway August 27th on PHL Channel 17’s Eye Opener morning TV show. Eye Opener is on Monday-Friday from 6 am – 8 am. KTBORDERLINE filmed an intro video for the show on August 2nd. They had a lot of fun in the PHL 17 studios. KTBORDERLINE wrote the song that is in the video and it will be the first ever Eye Opener video! This is a big move for these two guys who are looking to get showcased in the Philadelphia market after getting press from Los Angeles to Atlantic City. Their music has been played by over 20,000 dj’s around the world and video seen on Who?MAG TV and Ifame TV channels by over 90,000,000 viewers. Their video “Fresh in the Club” has over 2.2 million views on YouTube.



Fresh in the Club has been moving up the charts for past 3 months. August 1st their single was #4 on the Urban Top-50 charts right under Robin Thicke. The song is in rotation on stations across the country including Coast2Coast FM, WTTH 96.1 and Beat 94.7. It is also available on ITunes.



KTBORDERLINE has been featured in HIP HOP Weekly, Coast2Coast Magazine, LA Weekly, Atlantic City Press, Current newspapers, Rebel Vision magazine and numerous blogs.



The song “Fresh in the Club” has its own website where people can post pictures of themselves getting Fresh in the Club! http://www.freshintheclub.com



Fresh in the Club can be viewed on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/embed/hO847pRDY5U



About KTBORDERLINE

Kevin “Ke-Real” Walker and Gaetano “Tommy Gunnz” Piccirilli met in Nashville TN, in March, 2005. They were both working in the construction industry and met on the construction site. Their friendship came out of their mutual interest in music, particularly rap music. When they discovered that they both were aspiring rap artists, they decided to hear each other’s lyrics and style. They liked what they heard so much that they decided to start a group. “North South Finest” formed with Ke-Real, Tommy Gunnz, and two other artists. Personal issues and creative differences soon divided the group, and they parted ways. Kevin and Gaetano eventually lost contact with each other.



Two years later, Kevin moved back to his hometown of Atlantic City, NJ, around the same time, Gaetano was staying at his father’s home in Galloway, New Jersey ten minute distance from each other. One day Gaetano went to the Hamilton Mall, and to his complete surprise bumped into Kevin. They discovered that they now lived near each other again, and decided it was fate. Kevin had been recording and writing, but when he found that his friend and “partner” was nearby again, he knew that he needed him to join him in his work. Gaetano immediately began writing, and the two began rehearsing together.



