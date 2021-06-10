South Jersey Realtor Launches New Website

Turnersville, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2021 --Tim Belko, a South Jersey real estate agent, has recently launched a new website. The new site is now mobile-friendly and offers a better user experience. The website will make it easier for current and potential clients to learn about Tim Belko and his experience in real estate.



The new website can be found at https://timbelkorealestate.com/. The site will feature a blog with information and tips on everything from DIY home improvement ideas, to the best restaurants to visit in South Jersey. Tim is born and raised in the area, so he's able to provide a lot of knowledge to his clients.



When asked about the site, Tim Belko shared that, "The new site was built with my clients in mind. I wanted to make it easy for people to find me online to learn about me and the services I offer."



The new site will be updated with new content monthly, potential clients are encouraged to check the website on a regular basis for real estate news and tips!



About Tim Belko

Tim Belko has been working on the award-winning "Results Group", led by Brian Belko, for over 15 years. He has been recognized in the Top 1% of Realtors Nationwide, and in the Top 100 out of 60,000+ agents in BHHS worldwide network for 9 years.



Tim Belko, Realtor

198 Fries Mill Rd Suite 101, Turnersville, NJ 08012

856-981-1743

timbelkorealestate.com