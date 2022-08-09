South Main Baptist Church Welcomes New Minister

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2022 --On August 14th, South Main Baptist Church will welcome their new Minister of Music and Worship, Adam Cogliano. A "Welcome Back to Texas" reception will be held in Turner Fellowship Hall on August 14 at 12:15 PM to celebrate Adam and his wife Kelsey. In preparation for the event, the church is asking that attendees bring a gift card from their favorite Houston restaurant, sports team, theatre, zoo etc.. Gifts cards can be dropped off at the Welcome Center on August 14th. The cards will be collected and given to the Coglianos as a welcoming gift. This event is open to the public and everyone is invited to join in on the celebration!



About Adam Cogliano

Adam Cogliano received musical and theological training from Baylor University, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude and earned a bachelor's degree in Church Music. He also received dual masters degrees in Divinity and Church Music with an emphasis in Conducting from Truett Seminary.



Cogliano is moving back to Texas after serving as Minister of Music and Worship at the First Baptist Church of Dalton in Dalton, GA. While there, he also directed Sanctuary Choir, youth choir, and small ensembles, among other ventures.



He met his wife Kelsey, a music teacher, while they sang together at Baylor University and married in Waco in the Summer of 2018. As a couple they love traveling, exploring new places, trying new restaurants, attending various events, and most importantly hanging with their 2 dogs, Wagner, a corgi and Elphie, a dachshund.



About South Main Baptist Church

South Main Baptist Church has been a part of the heart of Houston society for more than 110 years. South Main has a history that is linked to the expansion and growth of Midtown, as it lies between downtown and the Texas Medical Center. The church's congregation has been active in mission and ministry initiatives both domestically and internationally throughout its history, and it is recognized for its progressive attitudes toward issues such as civil rights and women in ministry.



The heritage of inclusiveness at South Main Baptist extends back over a century, and the desire to serve is felt across the seven counties of the Houston metro area and beyond. They are a thriving, multigenerational family of faith that gathers for traditional worship every Sunday and call on the Grace they've experienced to go out into the world in all parts of their lives. They, as a congregation, seek to be inclusive and distribute the love of Jesus Christ and God's abundant Grace to everyone. They also value questions since uncertainty is part of faith, and think church should be the most secure place to ask genuine, tough questions about life and challenge the answers.



