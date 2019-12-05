South Texas Medical Equipment and Supplies Offers Quality Incontinence Supplies in Corpus Christi and Tijuan

Laredo, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2019 --Urinary incontinence is a significant problem that many people have to deal with. As they age, many of them start to face this problem. Not to mention, the loss of bladder control often puts people in trouble.



Study shows a quarter to a third of men and women in the U.S suffer from urinary incontinence. That means millions of Americans. About 33 million have overactive bladder representing symptoms of urgency, frequency, and with or without the urge incontinence.



Incontinence supplies prove to be an excellent solution for the victims of incontinence. South Texas Medical Equipment is a leading supplier offering a wide range of incontinence supplies in Corpus Christi and Tijuana. As people age, occasional leakage due to loss of bladder control becomes a more prominent problem. Facilitating body functions comfortably and conveniently with incontinence supplies can only ease daily life for all, including caregivers.



Usually, those who are having mobility issues or difficulty with regular bathroom activity may primarily benefit from incontinence supplies. These specially designed medical equipment allow the customers to enjoy their lives as much as possible with dignity and respect.



Ever since its inception in 2005, South Texas Medical Equipment has been offering the most appropriate medical supplies at competitive rates. The company brings the right solutions and medical supplies that are most popular in the aging and mobility impaired community.



The customers would be glad to have a range of medical supplies through Medicare, Medicaid coverage, and other available resources. The range of supplies that the company carries include bedpans, male urinals, female urinals, sitz baths, etc.



To combat the condition, many people tend to stay dehydrated by avoiding drinking water, juice, or other beverages. That makes no sense. Choosing the right supply can only help one get over this condition.



For more details on medical equipment in Guadalajara and Monterrey, visit: https://southtexasmedicalequipment.com/products/.



About South Texas Medical Equipment and Supplies

South Texas Medical Equipment and Supplies has been an effective supplier of medical equipment to nonprofit Clinics and Hospitals, consumers, medical professionals, schools, businesses, governmental agencies, home health companies, nursing homes, and assisted living communities.