South Texas Medical Equipment & Supplies Adds Advanced Electric Scooter in Laredo and Mexico City, Texas to Their Product Portfolio

Laredo, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2019 --South Texas Medical Equipment & Supplies is uniquely able to provide one-stop shopping for all medical needs at home including wheelchairs, hospital beds, incontinence supplies, walkers, wheelchairs, respiratory equipment, bath safety, canes & crutches, diagnostics, commodes, pediatric aids, etc.



Of them, electric scooters in Laredo and Mexico City, Texas can provide new found freedom to elderly individuals that are struggling with day to day activities. They are a great way to regain independence. With so many products in the market, it is challenging and confusing to know which type of product is right for the patients.



At South Texas Medical Equipment & Supplies, they are committed to providing expert advice to make the decision process a little easier. The associates at South Texas Medical will identify the needs beforehand and allow them to choose the scooter that best fits their lifestyle.



Most models are compact and lightweight. They are typically foldable for ease of transport. These scooters are easy to maneuver and handle well in tight spaces. They generally are designed to improve the health and well-being of the patients.



Over the years, South Texas Medical Equipment & Supplies has earned the reputation of being one of the most trusted and dependable suppliers of medical equipment throughout the South Texas region and abroad.



As a leading supplier of medical equipment and power scooters, South Texas Medical Equipment & Supplies has a mission to build and manufacture world-class products that focus on functionality, innovation, and value. By doing so, South Texas Medical Equipment & Supplies is determined to improve the user's quality of life and promote independence.



In addition to an electric scooter, South Texas Medical Equipment & Supplies carries a broad spectrum of wheelchairs in Tijuana and Corpus Christi, Texas.



For more information on wheelchairs in Tijuana and Corpus Christi, Texas, visit https://southtexasmedicalequipment.com/product-category/wheelchairs/.



About South Texas Medical Equipment and Supplies

South Texas Medical Equipment and Supplies has been an effective supplier of medical equipment to nonprofit Clinics and Hospitals, consumers, medical professionals, schools, businesses, governmental agencies, home health companies, nursing homes, and assisted living communities.