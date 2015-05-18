Southall Travel Sponsors Raas Garba for Nepal Earthquake Relief Held in London

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2015 --Southall Travel, Britain's biggest consolidator for flights and holiday deals to Asia, sponsored Raas Garba, a cultural dance event held on Sunday, 10th May, 2015, to raise funds for the victims of the devastating earthquake that hit Nepal late last month. The venue for the event was Oasis Banqueting Hall in London.



All the proceeds from the dance show will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) in aid of the Nepal Earthquake Relief.



Sponsored by Southall Travel, Raas Garba was presented by Sonia Raichura and featured noteworthy performances by the Sangeet Sarita Group UK, a cultural group in the country well known for music genres like Bhajans, Mehfils and Garbas.



According to the reports, nearly 8,000 people have died and thousands more have been rendered homeless by the devastating earthquake that hit the Himalayan country on 25th April, 2015. Plenty of tourist places, including UNESCO World Heritage sites in the Kathmandu Valley have been destroyed by the quake.



"We share the grief and the loss of thousands of Nepalese people. We pray to god to rest the departed souls in peace and give strength to their families to deal with the tragedy," Mr. Jaymin Borkhatria, Southall Travel's Director of Sales, said.



Mr. Borkhatria, who had expressed hope for Raas Garba to be greeted by an enthusiastic response from the people, further said, "People, businesses, agencies and government organisations from across the world have come together to support Nepal in this hour of need. We are proud to be a part of such a noble cause and hope that this event will gather significant funds for Nepal and will encourage others to actively participate in the cause".



Southall Travel is the most preferred name in the UK for travel to Asia and has frequently associated itself with events related to Asia. Recently, Southall Travel also sponsored the 5th Asian Awards held in London, where the company's MD, Kuljinder Bahia, presented the Outstanding Contribution to Cinema award to Shahrukh Khan, one of Bollywood's biggest superstars.



Southall Travel is one of the leading providers of affordable air travel in the UK. The company, based in Iver, Buckinghamshire, deals in flights and holiday packages for all top leisure and business destinations such as India, Australia/New Zealand, USA, South Africa, the Far East, and the Middle East. The company has an extensive range of special offers for budget flights and holidays, last minute trips, honeymoons, group travel etc. Southall Travel's sales and customer service teams operate 24/7 to handle client bookings and to provide after-sales service. Southall Travel is an ABTA bonded company and holds ATOL license issued by the Civil Aviation Authority for full financial protection of its flight-inclusive holidays.