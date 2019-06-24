Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2019 --Drivers in the southeastern Pennsylvania towns of Collegeville, Phoenixville, Skippack, Royersford, and Limerick often search for ways to make their car insurance payments more affordable. However, without specialized knowledge of the auto insurance industry, the pursuit of discounts can be time-consuming and confusing.



Drivers throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania benefit from the expertise of Kelly Insurance Agency to bring them a variety of car insurance discounts. Based in Trappe, Pennsylvania, the Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group has been serving the needs of customers in Collegeville and Royersford since 1984, always working to get their customers the most competitive prices. Kelly Insurance also provides comprehensive car insurance coverage with the best available discounts for families in Skippack, Limerick, Phoenixville and surrounding communities.



Kelly Insurance Agency takes a multi-faceted approach to finding discounts for its customers. As an independent insurance agency, Kelly Insurance deals with numerous well-known carriers. These relationships mean that Kelly Insurance can provide their customers many options to satisfy what they are looking for. For example, some customers may be looking for full coverage with rental car coverage availability. Kelly Insurance agents have a thorough knowledge of what is available from each carrier. Factors such as the number and age of drivers and vehicles, as well as commute length and vehicle safety features, are used to assess car insurance requirements.



Kelly Insurance analyzes each customer's unique situation to ascertain whether the customer would be eligible for the various car insurance discounts. These might include safe driver discounts, based on the customer's driving record, or discounts for safety features such as side-curtain airbags or onboard collision avoidance systems. Other discounts can include security features, safety ratings or driving habits.



Kelly Insurance can also determine if a multi-policy discount would be available for its customers. Many carriers furnish both homeowners insurance and car insurance coverage so to encourage customers with one type of insurance to get other types of coverage, companies offer multi-policy discounts. The agents at Kelly Insurance can evaluate which combination of discounts can be applied for each of their customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania.



