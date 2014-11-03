Southern California "Mompreneur" Creates Award Winning Green Burial Option for Pets

Yorba Linda, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2014 --Losing a family member is unarguably the most traumatic experience for most people and when the one that has passed away was a beloved family pet, the agony tends to convert into various forms of memorabilia signifying their memories. After having realized that a common problem shared by all pet owners is the abundance of urns in their houses which contain the ashes of their late pets, Lisa Brambilla, founder of My Eternal Family Tree LLC, devised an ingenious pet product called the BioUrn. Within a short period since its launch, BioUrn has won acclaim for its unique utility by bagging this year’s ‘Editor's Choice Award’ and being named ‘Best New Pet Product’ by Dog Fancy magazine.



BioUrn is a handmade biodegradable cotton cremation urn that holds the ashes of the beloved pet, along with soil and a seed from a tree. Once all components are placed into the BioUrn, it is planted and watered, and a memorial tree will grow as a loving, living tribute to the pet’s memory. It is an Eco-friendly, practical and much needed “green” solution to an age old problem, and has been embraced by the veterinary industry and pet lovers alike.



BioUrn is featured in OK magazine’s October 2014 ‘Pampered Pet’ section and will be participating in the "gifting suite" at the upcoming "American Music Awards" in Los Angeles, and recently auditioned for ABC TV's hit TV show, "Shark Tank". In addition, BioUrn was a finalist in both Martha Stewart’s 2014 "American Made Awards" as well as Edison Nation’s pet product search for Pet360. These awards and features have proven that BioUrn has not only won the hearts of pet owners all over the USA but also of people in the pet product industry who have regarded it as a revolutionary way of keeping our late pets close to heart while doing good for the planet.



My Eternal Family Tree now offers an affiliate program to Veterinary facilities as well as other pet related businesses that want to recommend BioUrn. Easy and free to enroll on the My Eternal Family Tree website, the affiliate program provides a simple link from the affiliate member’s website to the My Eternal Family Tree website to track all sales as a result of the referral. Following the sale, the referral bonus is directed to the chosen account or 501c3. In this way the BioUrn team helps the veterinary community, charity or other pet related business owners to help pets, while they change the world, one tree at a time.



About My Eternal Family Tree LLC

My Eternal Family Tree LLC is a Veteran Owned, Certified American Green Business established by Lisa Brambilla, a pet lover, cancer survivor, wife, mother and entrepreneur who found herself (like many pet lovers) with a ‘collection’ of urns from her numerous pets who had crossed the proverbial ‘Rainbow Bridge’. BioUrn is handmade in the USA, and is available in 5 sizes designed to fit most any pet. Look for BioUrn in the December 2014 issue of Dog Fancy magazine. Visit the website to order yours today.