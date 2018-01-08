Southern Charm Boutique Celebrates One Year in Business

Carthage, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2018 --Kendra Miller came up with the perfect business plan that mixed her love for fashion with her entrepreneurial spirit. Celebrating one year in business, Southern Charm Boutique offers trendy clothing at a reasonable price.



"My passion is finding unique pieces that makes the wearer look and feel confident and beautiful," said Kendra Miller, founder and owner of Southern Charm Boutique. "Owning my own business allows me to be home with my children while also pursuing my dream. The first year has been great and I can't wait to see how we grow in the next year!"



The mom of three school-aged children is always looking for fun new pieces to add to her collection. Women of all sizes can find flirty tops and stunning shoes to complete their look. Due to the boutique nature, pieces tend to sell out quickly.



"2018 is shaping up to be a great year! I am looking forward to finding even more beautiful clothing to share with our customers, who have become part of our family," said Miller.



About Southern Charm Boutique

Southern Charm Boutique offers trendy women's fashion at reasonable prices. Owner and mom Kendra Miller uses her keen fashion sense to curate a collection of clothes to make customers look and feel their most beautiful and confident. The year-old online retailer adds new pieces constantly.



For more information, visit: https://www.southerncharmshops.com/.