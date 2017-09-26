Southern Hills Golf & Country Club Partners with BizIQ

Cookeville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2017 --Southern Hills Golf & Country Club, an 18-hole golf course and event venue with nearly three decades in operation, is pleased to announce a new partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona, that specializes in services for small businesses and works with clients across North America.



In teaming up with BizIQ, Southern Hills Golf & Country Club looks to capitalize on its lengthy record of success and expand its reach with the help of a strategic marketing campaign and an updated website. BizIQ brings many years of collective experience to its work with the golf course in Cookeville, TN, including past collaborations with similar businesses.



As the partnership between Southern Hills Golf & Country Club and BizIQ gets underway, the marketing agency will be focused on putting together a new company website for its client, which will convey the full scope of the country club's amenities and service offerings. BizIQ will also begin developing a blog with twice-monthly content of interest to current and prospective members as well as the general public and anyone in need of a wedding or event venue in the area.



All content on the new website will be written by professional copywriters and geared toward providing informative, engaging, timely and relevant material to readers. BizIQ makes extensive use of search engine optimization (SEO) on its clients' sites, which is known to make local businesses more visible in Google search results.



"We're proud to be a premier site for weddings, parties and other special events, as well as the golf course with the nicest greens in the area," said Rusty Welch, owner of Southern Hills Golf & Country Club. "Our reputation throughout the Cookeville community is second to none, and we're eager to build on our years of success through this new partnership with BizIQ. It's very exciting to be taking our web marketing efforts to the next level."



About Southern Hills Golf & Country Club

Southern Hills Golf & Country Club was established in 1988 and offers an 18-hole, par 72 golf course, pro shop, driving range and full bar and grill, as well as two event spaces that are ideal for weddings, parties, proms and more. The golf course in Cookeville, TN is conveniently located just two miles off Interstate 40 and is open to the public.



For more information, please visit http://www.southernhillsgolfandevents.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.