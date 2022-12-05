Southern Home Elevators Installs Stylish Vacuum Elevator in Daytona Beach and Orlando, Florida

St. Augustine, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2022 --Southern Home Elevators is a well-established company specializing in installing house elevators in Daytona Beach and Orlando, Florida. Pneumatic or vacuum elevators have become quite a popular choice for modern homes. They help people with limited mobility to enjoy greater independence at home and have many useful features over traditional elevators. As these elevators operate using air pressure, they do not require the mechanical system or machine room aspects of other elevators. There is no need to dig a pit to install vacuum elevators, making them a more cost-effective option than most other elevator options meant for residential buildings.



Southern Home Elevators is one of the most reliable companies offering vacuum elevators in Daytona Beach and Orlando, Florida. Their elevators can easily move between up to five floors, and can hold up to three people, depending on the selected model. The elevators provided by Southern Home Elevators do not require much space. It used to take weeks to install an elevator at a house. Technology has changed quite a bit since then. Southern Home Elevators can install vacuum elevators at any home in a pretty simple and swift manner. These elevators are powered by their innovative vacuum technology and use only around 4.7 kilowatts while ascending and none during the descent. Therefore, the usage of these elevators wouldn't have much of an impact on the home's electricity bills. The vacuum elevators offered by Southern Home Elevators need only a replacement seal every four to five years. Hence, after installing these in their homes, people can enjoy years of uninterrupted, safe rides without needing a technician's assistance.



To know more about Southern Home Elevators' offerings, call them at (407) 754-0007.



About Southern Home Elevators

Southern Home Elevators installs custom home elevators, outdoor elevators, vertical platform lifts, and more for homes across Florida, including Daytona Beach, Kissimmee, Orlando, Palm Coast, and St. Augustine.